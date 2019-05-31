New patrolling vehicle for floodwater rescues in Sebastian County Video

SEBASTIAN COUNTY, Ark. - The Sebastian County Sheriff's Office has a new patrol vehicle that's helping in flooding recovery efforts.

The Argo Avenger is an eight-wheel-drive amphibious vehicle.

This means it can go from land to water easily.

The Sebastian County Sheriff's Office says the Avenger has already been used for flood recovery.

It can also help with pulling vehicles from mud holes and those trapped in flooded areas.

"Because when you're wading into the water up to your waist with snakes and stuff in the water and all the bad things, the more you can stay out of the water, the better you are," says Greg Whitsitt.

The sheriff's office says it has rescued cats, a dog, and helped many people save items from their homes thanks to the Avenger.