New roundabout construction in Conway makes for safer intersection

CONWAY, Ark. – It’s no secret that roundabouts are Conway’s claim to fame since they help keep drivers safe.

City officials say the busy intersection at Hogan Lane and Highway 64, just north of Conway, will be getting a roundabout to help minimize the number of accidents there.

The intersection has only one stop sign and what officials blame for the number of reported accidents.

The city worked with the Arkansas Department of Transportation for this project.

Construction is expected to start next month.