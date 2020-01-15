Breaking News
New tools, training help Conway Fire Department save lives

CONWAY, Ark. – The Conway Fire Department has upgraded the services it provides to its citizens with the help of a new tool and training.

When the department responds to medical calls it will now have a Zoll X Series monitor/defibrillator.

It allows the trained CFD paramedics to not only see what a patient’s heart is doing, but also administer the proper shock and medication needed to stabilize the patient before arriving at the hospital.

About 80% of the fire department’s calls for service are medical. Last year alone they responded to 5,000 medical calls.

