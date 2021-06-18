New traffic pattern for I-30 Broadway exit to start July 23

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Interstate 30 eastbound traffic in North Little Rock will have an overnight temporary off-ramp to Broadway Street on Wednesday, June 23.

According to the Arkansas Department of Transportation (ARDOT), the existing ramp leading to Broadway (Exit 141-B) will be closed overnight, weather permitting, with a new temporary ramp opening just north of the existing exit.

The temporary traffic pattern, known as a Texas U-turn, will allow I-30 eastbound traffic to make a U-turn between the frontage roads at Bishop Lindsey Avenue without going through the traffic lights to return to Broadway Street.

A concrete barrier will separate the Texas U-turn lane from traffic on Bishop Lindsey Avenue.

The new traffic pattern is expected to be in place until the end of 2022.