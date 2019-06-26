New training program announced for nurses to fight opioid epidemic

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – School nurses across the state will now be trained and armed to fight the opioid crisis.

The announcement was made today at the State Capitol.

Governor Asa Hutchinson says more than 1,100 school nurses will be trained on how to administer the life-saving medication Naloxone which blocks the effects of opioid when and if someone overdoses.

School nurses will also be provided an opioid overdose Naloxone kit.

The governor explains why it’s necessary.

“According to a federal government survey, Arkansas ranked the highest in the nation for the percentage of students in grades 9 thru 12 who took pain medication without a prescription.”

The governor emphasized saving lives and then getting help for those who need it is a top priority.

The 1,100 kits cost roughly $100,000 and was paid for thanks to a federal grant.