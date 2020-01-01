New Years’ Eve ride-along with Pulaski County Sheriff’s Deputy

PULASKI COUNTY, Ark.- This New Years’ Eve the Pulaski County Sheriffs Office is bringing all of their twitter followers along as they do a tweet-a-long.

Deputies are live-tweeting as they respond to calls.

In addition, deputies are answering questions from followers.

Tonight, we followed Deputy Robin Jones as she geared up for a busy night of calls.

Deputy Jones said she expects ‘shots fired’ calls to dominate the radio.

“With tonight being unique they get to really see what we encounter on the daily at a much heavier call volume. It brings the community into our world,” said Robin Jones, Pulaski County Deputy,

You can follow Deputy Jones as she responds to the remaining calls of 2019 on the Pulaski County Sheriffs’ twitter page.