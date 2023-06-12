LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Cori Keller was crowned Saturday night as the 2023 Miss Arkansas, but one person missing in the crowd was her father.

He was admitted to the hospital right before the competition due to complications from his triple bypass surgery.

She said her dad had been watching Saturday night’s competition on television and the first thing on her mind was to stop by and see him after the big win.

“They were all there watching with him,” Cori said. “The nursing staff was all huddled around him watching the television with my brother and it was just very, very special to go and get to visit him after it was over.”

Cori said reuniting with him is a moment she will cherish forever, and she is grateful for all the medical staff who have helped him through his experience.

She said he is expected to make a full recovery.