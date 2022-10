BENTON, Ark. – There is a new attraction in Saline County.

Benton Parks and Recreation hosted the grand opening and ribbon cutting Saturday morning for the newly renovated skate park at Tyndall Park.

Today’s grand opening was a part of Rollerfest, which featured trick shows throughout the day.

There were also freestyle competitions for scooters, skateboards and bikes.

The event also featured vendors, food trucks, games, and a DJ on the ones and twos.