NEWPORT, Ark. – Newport police said that a child was injured after being run over while participating in a parade Thursday.

According to the Newport Police Department, officers responded to Malcolm Avenue after receiving reports of the incident. After arriving on the scene, officers said they found the child and provided aid until medical personnel arrived.

Police said that the child was riding on a float in the parade.

The child was transported to a local hospital and later transferred to Little Rock for care, police said. The child’s injuries are non-life-threatening. Officials with the police department said that the child is expected to make a full recovery.