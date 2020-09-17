Nine cars set on fire in Fayetteville in less than 48 hours

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Two more cars in Fayetteville were torched overnight, after seven were lit on fire early Tuesday morning.

A majority of these fires happened on East Kantz Dr. in Fayetteville.

The Fayetteville Police Department and the Fire Marshals Office are working together on this investigation.

The agencies can confirm it’s arson but it’s still not clear who started these fires and why.

In the past 48 hours, nine cars in the Fayetteville area now look like this one after being set on fire.

A situation Fire Marshal Jeremy Ashley said is extremely unusual.

“Several years ago we had several in one night but multiple nights, multiple fires… I don’t recall any,” he said.

Here’s a timeline of how it happened:

On Kantz drive Tuesday, Multiple cars were lit on fire around 4 a.m.

30 minutes later, a car is in flames on Wedington Dr.

Fast forward to Tuesday night, a car on Red Tip Dr. is set on fire around 9:30 p.m., then at midnight another burnt car is reported back on Kantz drive.

Ashley said, “We’re not going to rule out that is its the same person or group of people that could be setting these fires.”

Houston, who would like to keep his first name private, lived near Kantz Dr. for four years and said he’s glad he got out when he did.

The last year I was there it all went down hill rather quickly,” he said.

Houston said the apartment complex had a myriad of problems before the fires and he’s not surprised by this situation.

“When I saw all those cars had been caught on fire and then I saw my old building in the news report I was really like 10 times more relieved than I had already been,” he said.

Right now Ashley said there are no clear motives but encourages people to be vigilant in the meantime.

“Park in well lit areas as best as you can, make sure your vehicles are locked and there’s no valuables inside,” he said.

Both the Fayetteville Police Department and Fire Marshals Office plan to patrol the area Wednesday night.