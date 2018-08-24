NLR Bus Drivers Concerned about Pay Video

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. - School bus drivers for North Little Rock showed up at the District Administration building Friday morning upset about their pay.

The group of about 30 plus drivers were frustrated after the district decided to spread out the pay over the course of the year, instead of over a 9 month cycle like it used to be.

The drivers say the change caused their checks to be less and as a result they're not able to pay their bills.

This morning the group met with the superintendent to share their complaints.

"He is going to work on that.. talk to the board and try to get it put back to just how it used to be," says Pamela Mann.

The drivers say they're optimistic after the meeting.