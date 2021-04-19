NLR business owner reacts after car drives through business Sunday afternoon

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — A North Little Rock business owner said he is counting his blessings after a car drove straight into his building Sunday afternoon.

It happened on North Locust Street right off of Interstate 30 Sunday.

Brent Stroud, Owner of Foundation Pro said he got to work to find quite the mess.

“My first reaction is, I hope this guy survived or whoever the driver is, I hope they survive,” Stroud said.

He said they’ve seen several crashes on the corner of their business, but nothing major and to be proactive they put plants near the road to stop someone from running right into their windows.

This time someone was able to drive around all of that and drive right into the front door.

“On a Sunday, when we weren’t here, here comes a car about 3:30 or so… into our front door and into our office area and the front bathroom,” Stroud said.

North Little Rock police said they responded to a call about a car that left Interstate 30 and hit a building.

“There some bricks here on the other side of this wall,” Stroud said. “Those bricks ended up in the passenger seat of the car.”



Police said the driver had no injuries, but they were shaken up.

“It’s a miracle,” Stroud said.



Police said it was later determined the vehicle had experienced a mechanical issue causing the accident.

Meanwhile, Stroud says while it’s a big mess to clean up they’ve got some experience since they’re a foundation repair company.

He said he’s glad everyone is okay and this didn’t stops them from serving their customers.

“Make it through 2020, feel like we can make it through anything,” Stroud said. “Crews are still dispatched, our project mangers are still out there helping customers and our office staff is going through things and a little bit displaced.”

Stroud said they are waiting from the insurance company, but there was substation structural damage. There also might be some damage that was done to the roof but they are still looking into that.