UPDATE: NLR Firefighters Battle House Fire

Update:

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark.–North Little Rock firefighters battled a house fire on North Cypress that also affected the houses on either side of it. It started around four this morning.

We’re told two of the three houses were vacant. One house had three people and two dogs inside. They were all able to get out safely.

No word yet what could have caused this fire.

Original story:

