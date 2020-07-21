NLR Innovation Hub turned efforts into making PPE to help supply public

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Innovation Hub in North Little Rock has now turned into a hotspot for creating something that can be difficult to find during the pandemic, personal protective equipment.

Typically the Innovation Hub in North Little Rock is hustling and bustling with minds making things like chairs or even robots but now alot of those makers have shifted to making things like face masks and other forms of protection for the public.

“Oh I’ve made dozens and dozens of shields…I don’t really keep count anymore I just cut them out to whatever size they ask for,” said Adam Kittrell, Innovation Hub.

“It’s completely new for school districts. We’ve actually partnered with the North Little Rock school district in North Little Rock and the Little Rock school district to really think about how we can help them get prepared for heading back to school,” said Chris Jones, Innovation Hub

Everything from sneeze guards, printing face shields and creating cloth masks; collectively the group has made over 10,000 pieces of PPE.

“Some of our PPE we do is donated because of time, makers throughout the state have really donated their time and a large portion of it is at cost so even if they have to pay for it; it doesn’t cost that much,” said Jones.