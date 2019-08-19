NLR man shot as children stood behind him, police say

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – A local man is recovering from being shot in the leg during an argument.

It happened shortly before 10 p.m. Friday at a home on N. Beech Street, according to a North Little Rock Police Department report (NLRPD).

Police say two children were standing right behind the man when he was shot in the thigh. His injury was described as not life-threatening.

Natasha Jackson, 27, is jailed on charges of domestic battery and endangering the welfare of a minor.

She told officers she and the victim had been arguing when he threatened her with a gun and she then went into her home and got her own gun. As the pair struggled over her gun, the man was shot, she told police.

The NLRPD says a pink gun was found on a table in the kitchen of the home.