NLR mayor launching 2020 Census video contest, winner wins $1,000

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — If you live in North Little Rock, listen up. This is your chance to win $1,000.

North Little Rock Mayor Joe Smith announced the launch of the 2020 Census video contest Monday morning.

All you have to do is complete your census, then post a fun and creative 30-second video on Facebook sharing why you think it’s important to be counted in the census using the hashtag #CountMeInNLR!

One grand prize winner will receive $1,000 and winners in seven other categories will win $250.

The deadline is September 30.