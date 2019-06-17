NLR Police investigating deadly home invasion and abduction

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark.-“He’s going to be missed a lot. I love you James,” Lorrie Smith said.

A North Little Rock community shocked after two people who busted into a home, killed a man and abducted a woman.

Police are still searching for the suspects.

It happened at the Keller Mobile Home Park on East Washington Avenue in North Little Rock Saturday.

Police are not releasing any details about the case.

“I’ve lived here for 4 years and it’s never been any problems up into now,” Smith said.

“Last night was really bad. I want to move now.” Smith said.

North Little Police say two men broke into a home and killed 54-year- old James Harold Griffin.

“He was a happy-go-lucky guy. I still can’t believe he is gone,” Smith said.

Police said the same people abducted 35-year-old Susan Lee Smith.

“It gives me chills. I wanted to go outside last night, but I was scared too,” Smith said.

Lorrie Smith says James Griffin was close friend who had a great sense of humor.

“James is going to be missed so much. He was very loved. He was my neighbor but I loved him,” Smith said.

“We understand that this is a very concerning incident. This isn’t something that happens in the City of North Little Rock especially in recent memory I can’t recall. We understand there is a concern,” Sgt. Amy Cooper said.

Detectives are still putting the pieces together in the case.

“Gods going to get them one day. They have to stand before God,” Smith said.

Police said no arrest have been made at this time.

Police said it’s an isolated incident and there is no threat to the community.

If you know anything, call North Little Rock Police.