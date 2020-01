NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – North Little Rock is re-branding.

The North Little Rock Convention and Visitors Bureau just released a logo that has the NLR letters combined to form a smiley face.

The reason behind this design is to brand the city as casual and upbeat, city officials say.

The rebrand was months in the making with the main purpose behind it to help make NLR a destination in and of itself apart from a place to visit while in Little Rock.