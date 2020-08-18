NLR School Board selects Greg Pilewski as superintendent

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- The North Little Rock School District Board of Education named Greg Pilewski superintendent of the North Little Rock School District (NLRSD) Monday night.

Pilewski is the current Deputy Superintendent of Queen Anne’s County Public Schools in Centreville, Maryland.

“I am humbled by the support of the Board and the community to lead this school district and I look forward to working with all of our stakeholders to make the North Little Rock School District the very best it can be to benefit every child we serve,” said Pilewski.

NLRSD hired Ray and Associates, located in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, to help in the search for a new superintendent.

According to NLRSD officials, Ray and Associates held stakeholder and community meetings to find out what qualities were most wanted in the new superintendent.

Officials say the people that were interviewed for the position were selected from 42 completed applications.

On August 17, the board and stakeholder groups held a community forum and the second round of interviews with three finalists, according to a news release from the North Little Rock School District.

Board President Dorthy Williams said the following about the selection of Pilewski and the process, “We appreciate all of the Candidates interested in this position and are eager to move the North Little Rock School District forward with Mr. Greg Pilewski as our leader.”

Officials say Pilewski’s official start date will be discussed during contract negotiations in the coming week.

