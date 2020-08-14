NLRPD looking for missing 76-year-old man

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (News release) – Local police are asking for the public’s

help to find Jerry Overturf, 76.

He was being cared for by the medical staff at Premiere Healthcare at 3600 Richards Road in North Little Rock.

Police say he left the facility and may be a danger to himself and/or the community.

Overturf is around 5’8”, and weighs about 200lbs. He has long grey hair and a grey

mustache.

He was last seen in the area of 4600 McCain Blvd in North Little Rock, Arkansas on

August 14, 2020 at about 4:30 am.

He was wearing a yellow sweatshirt and peach-colored pants along with croc style shoes.

Overturf suffers from dementia and Alzheimer’s disease. He does not have any local family.

If you have any information regarding the location and safety of Jerry Overturf you are

asked to call 911 or the NLRPD at 501-758-1234.