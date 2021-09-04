NLRPD: Restaurant employee shot by customer Friday night

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — An employee at Chili’s on McCain Boulevard is hospitalized after being shot during a disturbance Friday night.

The condition and identity of the victim have not been released.

The shooter is believed to have been a customer, according to investigators.

They are being sought at this time.

According to a spokesperson for the North Little Rock Police Department, officers responded to a disturbance call at the Chili’s in the 4000 block of McCain at 10:47 p.m.

It is not clear at this time what led to the disturbance.

When they arrived they found the employee suffering from a gunshot wound.

That person was rushed to a hospital.

Multiple witnesses are being interviewed, and any surveillance footage will be reviewed.

Anyone with information is asked to contact North Little Rock police at 501-758-1234.