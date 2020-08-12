NLRSD hands out Chromebook’s, Preparing for 2020 school year

LITTLE ROCK, Ark – As schools prepare for the upcoming school year, many are releasing plans for how virtual and in-person learning will look during the pandemic.

The North Little Rock School District is offering two options: in-class blended, and virtual. Students will return August 24.

Forms for virtual learning were due to the district on August 7 so that administrators and teachers can put together a plan based on how many students will be in the building.

For parents who opt for virtual learning, what the NLRSD is calling “Virtual Academy”, the district is handing out Chromebook’s school-by-school. Parents need to check the handout date for their kids’ school and make sure they pick up the gear.

The district released a comprehensive plan on building sanitizing, bus safety, and how parents can play a role, too.

You can find more information on the district website https://www.nlrsd.org/.