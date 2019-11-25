No Democratic candidate for 2020 Arkansas U.S. Senate race, party officials announce

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The Democratic Party of Arkansas has announced it has no candidate for the 2020 U.S. Senate race following a candidate’s withdrawal earlier this month.

“After exhaustive and careful examination with our legal counsel and our party leaders and without additional information from Mr. Mahony, the Democratic Party of Arkansas will not be able to field a candidate for United States Senate,” said Chairman Michael John Gray. “The narrow legal window to replace Mr. Mahony as our nominee would require evidence that has not been provided to us publicly or privately. But Arkansas Democrats aren’t discouraged. There are top tier candidates in competitive state legislative and congressional races all across the state. Voters are ready to make a difference and make Arkansas a better place,” the Party said in a Monday statement.

Just hours after the filing deadline had passed, Mahony announced on Nov. 12 that he was dropping out of the race due to family health concerns.

Additional Information:

Josh Mahony Withdrawal 1

Josh Mahony Withdrawal 2