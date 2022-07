LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Little Rock police are investigating a fiery crash in west Little Rock Thursday evening.

According to a spokesperson with LRPD, there were no life-threatening injuries.

The crash happened at the intersection of Chenal Parkway and Autumn Road, next to The Purple Cow, where a Mustang GT and a white pickup truck collided.

Police say the Mustang then ran into a signal pole and caught fire.

The investigation is ongoing.