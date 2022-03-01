CENTRAL ARKANSAS – Dog owners say buying food for their pets is becoming harder as supply chain issues continue to impact Arkansans and people across the nation.

Shelves are looking bare down pet aisles in many Central Arkansas pet and grocery stores.

“I just can’t find it,” said dog owner Lisa Diffie. “It was canned food I had trouble with for [my bigger dog] now I can’t find dry food for the little one.”

Diffie says she started noticing a shortage of dog and cat food a few months ago but says it’s gotten worse in the last couple of weeks.

“I went all in one day to Sherwood, Jacksonville, Cabot, and I’ve been Searcy looking too,” Diffie said.

Allison Ellison lives in Cabot. She says she drove an hour at one point to get her hands on a few bags.

“We drove to Conway, and they had two bags and they didn’t even have those on the shelf,” Ellison said.

Even though a store may have some bags, Ellison and Diffie say it’s not always the right brand.

“When you transition into a new food abruptly, it causes upset tummies,” said Brandy Buie with Cabot Community Services.

Buie says the Cabot Animal Shelter is also seeing a dog food shortage with about 40 dogs inside doors.

“We definitely have mouths to feed,” Buie said.

Buie says the shelter’s food order was canceled this week and few answers were given as to why.

“Other than they have a shortage and they are trying to fulfill it as quickly as possible,” Buie said.

Buie says they’re down about 15 bags and is working to pull from their donation bins to feed shelter animals until the order can be fulfilled.

“I think it’s out of our hands at this point,” Buie said.

Other owners say they are doing what they can to feed their animals, hoping soon shelves will be restocked.