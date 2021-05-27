No plans this weekend? Here are a few ideas: A list of Memorial Day events happening in Arkansas

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Many Arkansans have a three-day weekend coming up with Memorial Day on Monday.
Memorial Day is to honor military members who gave their lives for our freedom.
Memorial Day is also considered to be the unofficial start of summer.
Here are some activities this weekend to honor the men and women who have made the ultimate sacrifice and unofficially welcome summer:
Friday, May 28:
First Responders Appreciation Event
3 p.m. – 9 p.m.
Wellington’s
7253 W Sunset Ave, Springdale, AR 72762
To RSVP for the event, visit Wellington’s website.
Friday, May 28 – Sunday, May 30:
Tulsa Drillers vs. Arkansas Travelers
7:10 p.m.
Dickey Stephens Park, North Little Rock
For more information and to buy tickets, visit the Arkansas Travelers’ website.
Friday, May 28 – Monday, May 31:
Northshore BalloonFest
North Shore Golf Range
5401 Northshore Cove
North Little Rock, AR 72118
For more information on the event and to purchase tickets, visit Northshore BalloonFest’s website.
CoolWag: 2021 Memorial Day Leap
Coolwag Diving Dogs
210 Prairie Ln
Bentonville, AR 72712
For more information on the event, visit the NADD Portal.
Traveling Memorial at Maumelle
10 p.m. Friday – Noon Monday
Lake Willastein Park
For more information, visit the Arkansas Run for the Fallen event page.
Sunday, May 30:
Memorial Day Fireworks
Dark
Lake Hamilton, Highway 7 South Bridge
For more information on the show, visit the City of Hot Springs website.
Sunday, May 30 – Sunday, June 6:
Baptist Health Little Rock Open
10 a.m. Sunday, May 30 – 3 p.m. Sunday, June 6
Rebsamen Tennis Center
1501 Leisure Place
Little Rock, AR 72204
For more information and to purchase tickets, visit Baptist Health Foundation’s event page.
Monday, May 31:
Memorial Day Flag Garden
Hospitality Ln, Lowell, AR 72745
For more information on the event, visit Project RED Friday’s Facebook event page.
Remember the Heroes Challenge
10 a.m.
1511 South Rose Street
Sheridan, AR 72150
For more information and to register, visit Remember the Heroes Challenge website.
Memorial Day Ceremony at the Arkansas State Cemetery
10 a.m.
Facebook Live
For more information and to tune in to the Facebook Live, see our story on the event.
Memorial Day Ceremony in Cabot
11 a.m.
Veterans Park Community Center
508 N Lincoln St
Cabot, AR 72023
For more information, visit the Criswell Robinson American Legion Facebook event page.
Monday, May 31 – Saturday, June 5
88th Annual Old Fort Days Rodeo
Kay Rodgers Park, Fort Smith
For more information, visit the City of Fort Smith events page.