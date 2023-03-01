NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – North Little Rock has a new critical care unit. Baptist Health Medical Center held a ribbon cutting Wednesday morning.

The new 10-bed ICU brings the total number of critical care beds to 44.

“We have better means, technology and equipment to diagnose patients,” System Chief Nursing Officer Kelley Hamby said.

Health officials said they are excited about the new state-of-the-art facility, acknowledging that it will be full before the end of the week.

“As soon as we move out of this unit, we already have 3 to 4 monitors set up for nurses to move patients,” critical care physician Dr. Zafirah Salman said.

The unit is equipped to care for patients with a variety of life-threatening illnesses.