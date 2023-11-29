NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Those living in east North Little Rock will soon be better protected if a fire breaks out.

North Little Rock officials broke ground Wednesday on a new fire station on Blaze Drive near Highways 165 and 391

Officials said the location for the 7,600 square-foot fire station was chosen because it will improve response times to all parts of Ward 2.

“It just makes this area safer and more people looking to move out this way it’s an amenity that they need so it helps this area tremendously,” NLR resident Stephen Hart said.

The new building will house one engine and three firefighters at first, with the goal of adding an aerial truck in the future.

The $4.6 million project is expected to be up and running next year.