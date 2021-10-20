North Little Rock CARES Youth Coalition looks to offer new resources to help curb youth violence

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The North Little Rock CARES Youth Coalition now has an online resource directory to help curb youth violence.

The directory has more than 250 links to issues and solutions facing young people today.

It’ll provide information for teenagers and families to improve their lives with the goal of ending youth violence.

The North Little Rock School District Superintendent says along with the online resources, they’re also launching an adult youth mentoring program to really get the community involved.

“To really wrap ourselves around all of our students,” said Dr. Gregory J. Pilewski. “Help them, connect with them and help them channel their emotions to be able to resolve conflicts by talking it out and not resorting to violence.”

If you have a resource that would benefit teens in North Little Rock, the CARES Youth Coalition is asking for you to reach out.

Please reach out to CARES co-facilitators, Mr. Darrell Montgomery at ceo@montgomeryandassociatesinc.org or Ms. Linda Robinson at rlerobinson@aol.com.