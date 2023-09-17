NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The city of North Little Rock saw a big celebration of Hispanic heritage over the weekend.

Argenta Plaza in North Little Rock hosted a Hispanic Heritage Festival on Saturday.

Hosted by local non-profit Sies Peuntes, the festival aimed to celebrate Hispanic culture through local artists, music and the city’s culinary scene. The festival also hosted a locally made salsa competition.

Those at the festival like Armando Flores said it was a great experience.

“I’m born and raised in Mexico so I came here and it’s really nice to see,” Flores said. “My first language is Spanish and it’s nice to see that a lot of businesses have associates who can help and know your first language.”

The event was held on Saturday in recognition of Mexican Independence Day which marks when Mexico won its independence from Spain in 1810.