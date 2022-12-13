NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – North Little Rock has seen a year of growth, including the newest renovation project revealed Tuesday for the first time.

On Tuesday morning, city and community leaders unveiled the new and improved One Riverfront Place, one of the tallest buildings in the city overlooking Argenta and the river.

After its purchase two years ago, renovations were made to the inside, outside and parking lot, spanning more than a year and a half of work.

New owner Lefler Capital of Fayetteville, and company founder T.J. Lefler said it’s all about igniting a business boom in the area and being a part of the expansion of the city.

“We were just totally excited about not just the building, but where Argenta and North Little Rock are going in the future,” Lefler said. “We’re 100% behind it. Our investors, our tenants, all the people that were involved in the project from our architect, lender, are Arkansas based and we look forward to the growth of the area.”

There are multiple new and old tenants of the building, including a tech company that was featured in the ceremony and longtime tenant U.S. Bank.