NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Bad weather has pushed back a big holiday celebration in North Little Rock.

The 2022 North Little Rock Sertoma Christmas Parade has been pushed to next Saturday, Dec. 11 at 2 p.m. due to rain.

The parade is set to start on Pershing Boulevard, head south on Main Street and then finish on Washington Avenue.

The event will feature floats, marching groups, decorated cars and trucks, school groups, pageant winners, equestrian riders and a visit from Santa. Visitors are asked to bring their own seating to view the parade.

More information on the parade can be found at NorthLittleRock.org.