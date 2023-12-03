NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — A North Little Rock Church nearly flattened by the March 31tornado has been hoping to rebuild for months, but a series of roadblocks continue to prevent them from having a new church home.

The place where Park View Baptist Church once stood tall, is now a concrete slab.

Two months ago, pastor Brian Sheppard of Park View Baptist Church, said he was hoping to be in a new building by Christmas, but after months of things just not going their way, he says that dream of having a new church home by Christmas is gone.

“When we began to look at rebuilding, we were short around 750,000 dollars,” Sheppard said.

“And it was one of those decisions we had to make of ‘do we try to get that money, do we try to get a loan?’ and in this economy and interest rates it just wasn’t feasible for us,” Sheppard said.

Pastor Sheppard says they’ve now put the property up for sale since rebuilding isn’t possible right now.

“We’re hoping that we will be able to sell the property, have enough money with what the insurance paid us to purchase another building somewhere, whether it be a church that is selling their building, or a multi-purpose building that we could use as a church,” Sheppard said.

But with no offers, the money for the new building doesn’t look like it will come soon.

“While it is easy for us to kind of get depressed or have a low mood about it not being the way it always was, we kind of have to look to see, what can we do different how can we worship in a different way this Christmas,” Sheppard said.

Yet, they’re holding out hope, finding light in the darkness, by pulling together what Christmas decorations weren’t blown away and remembering the meaning behind the Christmas holiday.

“The fact of the matter is, he was still born, we still celebrate the reason for Christmas, whether we celebrate in our homes, or in the church, or with our family, that’s still the reason for the season,” Sheppard said.

Pastor Sheppard says whether they’re meeting in a temporary home, or their own building, the church is the people, not a place.

For more information on Park View Baptist church—you can visit their website parkviewbc.org.