North Little Rock City Hall closed until further notice

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Mayor Joe Smith is keeping up with Governor Asa Hutchinson’s recommendation and is mandating the closing of restaurants and bars across the city of North Little Rock for dine-in service.

Carryout, curbside pickup, and delivery will be allowed to continue and are encouraged.

Mayor Smith also announced the closing of the lobbies of City Hall and City Services.

The Police Headquarters will be closed except for the front desk. This will not affect police patrols or services.

This is an effort to curtail the spread of the virus in North Little Rock and protect city workers and its citizens.

Beginning at noon on March 20, offices will be closed and services will be done by the drive-through in the case of City Services, online, and by phone until further notice.

City Hall staff may be reached at the following phone numbers:

City Clerk/Treasurer 501-975-8617

Mayor's Office 501-975-8601

Communications 501-975-8833

Fit2Live 501-975-8780

Planning Office 501-975-8865

Finance 501-975-8800

All city services will still be provided by phone or electronically.