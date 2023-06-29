NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The heat is being felt by everyone in Arkansas, especially those working long hours outside. Those on construction sites say they’re trying to do the best they can with the high temperatures.

Dalton Deyer said he has been a plumber for five years and working outside this summer has felt miserable.

“It feels like 100 degrees for sure.” Deyer said. “It just kind of came out of nowhere but that’s Arkansas it’s going to come out and then humidity.”

Deyer said he brings multiple shirts to work because working in the heat causes extreme sweat.

For Trim Carpenter James Barber, being drenched with sweat is one of the biggest challenges because it gets in his eyes and added hydration is a must.

“Just drink lots of water because you’re going to sweat a lot and you don’t want to shut down,” he said.

Deyer said working in the heat can bring out the worst.

“You get a little sick every day because it’s too hot and you’re just tired,” Deyer said.

He said taking breaks for water and food is crucial to avoid any dangerous situations.

“You always see a lot of people hurt themselves or heat stroke, just not being able to finish the week because it’s too hot and going slow and getting a water break is worth it in the long run,” Deyer said.

Deyer said everyone who works outside should stay hydrated, bring a fan, and don’t be scared to take a break.