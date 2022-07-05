LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The city of North Little Rock is opening a cooling center as temperatures are expected to reach the triple digits this week.

The North Little Rock Community Center will be open from Tuesday to Friday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. The center is located at 2700 Willow Street.

City officials said pets are allowed in the center and a vending machine will be available for snacks.

A heat advisory will be issued in Arkansas from noon to 8 p.m. By Tuesday afternoon, temperatures are expected to be in the upper 90s and lower 100s.