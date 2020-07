NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — If you’re getting a little tired of being in the house, listen up this one is for you.

The North Little Rock convention and visitor’s bureau is encouraging you to go see the city’s art.

They’ve put together a scavenger hunt featuring 30 of the best murals and sculptures around North Little Rock. The nice thing here, they’ve put them all on a sheet with their addresses so you can just print it off and hit the town.