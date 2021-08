NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The Immigrant Education Center and the North Little Rock School District helped kids and parents on Saturday morning with a back-to-school event.

Event volunteers were able to give out more than 300 backpacks and over 50 vaccine doses at Ridge Road elementary in North Little Rock.

“We ran out of backpacks, we had people lined up early this morning, so we know that families need a lot of help.” said one organizer.