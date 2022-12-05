NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Additional features to test a rider’s skill have been added to a North Little Rock Bike Park.

A North Little Rock Parks and Recreation representative said Monday that features have been added to its Big Rock Quarry Bike Park. The upgrade compliments the park’s pump track and includes a roll-in and a split decision-maker with upper and lower options for lower and higher-skill riders.

The upper, lower-skill route includes a small drop-in, triple nessie, snake and teeter-totter. The low, high-skill route has two consecutive drops, a dirt berm, a three-foot kicker with an eight-foot tabletop jump, and another three-foot kicker with a six-foot tabletop jump.

Dave Larson, owner of North Little Rock’s Angry Dave Bicycles is enthused about the additions.

“This bike park is the only one in the state that has both types of features, [a] pump track and skill progression elements in the same park area,” Larson said.

The Big Rock Quarry Bike Park is located at 4600 River Road in North Little Rock. The bike park plus biking and hiking trails may be accessed from its parking lot.