NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – It’s been nearly one year since Brayden Robinson, who also goes by ‘Tank’ was shot and killed in North Little Rock and his family is still seeking answers. There have been no arrests in his case.

Brayden Robinson’s murder was a double homicide where Devon Hill was killed as well. They were shot and killed on December 19th, 2022, in the 800 block of East 16th Street in North Little Rock.

With the anniversary of their deaths in just a few days, Brandie Mathew, Brayden Robinson’s mom along with his family are hoping there will be a breakthrough in the case soon.

“I don’t even know who I am, I don’t smile anymore,” Mathew stated.

Her son only lived to see 18 years of life.

“Memories is all I’ve got to hold onto,” Mathew said.

Looking at pictures and listening to her son’s music bring back the times she had with him.

“His music career, the sky was the limit for him, so talented, so talented could play any instrument, he loves the drums, keyboard,” Mathew said.

Tank had just graduated high school a few months before his death. He recorded music with his brother and loved to make everyone laugh.

“I just a miss him over here, and it just kills me the way his life was taken,” Mathew said.

Mathew is about to enter another Christmas day without her son, and this year, again without any answers to the questions she’s been asking for almost a year. The question of, “Who kill Tank?”

“It was just the worst day of my life, and it’s still haunting me, because we have no justice,” Mathew said.

Their home has Christmas decorations in his favorite color, blue, to honor him. Mathews says it’s also a daily reminder they’re still seeking justice.

“I just want this person to come forward or be charged for his actions,” Mathew said.

This is an ongoing investigation if you have any information, please contact the north little rock police department.