NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Me and McGee Market in North Little Rock has every food item you need, from salsas to succulents.

In the near-decade of business, the market has grown from a pecan and tomato stand in the family’s front yard to a thriving company focused on healthy, natural foods. They sell everything from plants to groceries and supplements, all as organic as possible.

What wasn’t for sale was their company van. But a shady shopper picked that up anyway.

Logan Duvall, co-owner of the market, said the family had been preparing for customers Friday morning when he went to move the market’s 2018 White Chrysler Pacifica.

“I said, ‘mom, I need to move the van around so we can show people where to park’,” Duvall remembered.

The vehicle is used to transport produce and other goods to and from the stand’s location in North Little Rock. Duvall calls it “a big part of the business,” and something that would have been used Friday afternoon as the family prepared for an overnight freeze.

But when he went to unlock the car, it was gone.

The crime was a blow to morale, and Duvall said the opposite of what Me and McGee strive to do.

“It’s just people coming together, feeling good, treating people right,” he said. “at the end of the day, it works out.”

But although the loss of the vehicle may cause some setbacks for the business, Duvall sees it in a different light. His son, Lander, was diagnosed with cancer in 2019. He says fighting to keep him healthy and dealing with the aftermath of such a devastating illness has changed how he views the world, and something like a stolen van won’t stop him from living life.

“At the end of the day, it’s a van,” Duvall said. “It’s not a person. How we respond to adversity is so, so important.”

He also says he forgives the thief and wishes them no ill will – but would like to see that van back.

Keep an eye out for a white 2018 Chrysler Pacifica with the Arkansas license plate number 379ZYF, and if you do see it, contact the police.