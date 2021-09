NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The North Little Rock Fire Department lost one of its own on Saturday.

Lt. Scott Chassells died Saturday due to complications of COVID-19.

North Little Rock Mayor Terry C. Hartwick ordered flags to be flown half-staff to honor Lt. Chassells until his interment.

The North Little Rock Fire Department will notify the public once the family has arrangements finalized.



“R.I.P. Scott my brother. We’ll take it from here,” Fire Chief Gerald Tucker said in a Facebook post.