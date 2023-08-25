NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – North Little Rock police are on the scene of a standoff at a local post office with a wanted and armed suspect Friday morning that has caused lockdowns at nearby facilities.

According to the North Little Rock Police, officers were notified that an armed and wanted person was in the area of 300 W. Pershing. Police officials said that the person fled from bail bondsman early Friday morning.

Police said that they were later notified that the person was inside the post office, leading officers to securing the location and prompting North Little Rock High School to go on lockdown.

Officials with the North Little Rock School District said that the high school, the center of excellence and central office sites are closed to visitors. District officials said that everyone who is supposed to be in the building will be allowed inside. NLRSD officials said that classes will resume as normal.

Authorities said that the nearby Hays Center and North Little Rock Community Center were also locked down and are secure.

Police said that an employee was inside the post office when the suspect entered the building, but that person was safety extracted and is uninjured.

NLRPD officials said the scene is active and stable but ask everyone to avoid the area. Pershing Boulevard is close from Main Street to Percy Machin.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.