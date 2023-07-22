NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – In North Little Rock, there was a lot of fun at Laman Plaza this weekend.

Party in the Park was held Saturday afternoon to celebrate Parks and Recreation Month.

Terry Hartwick mayor of North Little Rock says the city’s aim is to make parks that everyone can enjoy.

“I put the first all-inclusive park in at Burns Park, and a gentleman who saw me said Mr. Hartwick, and he was in a wheelchair, he said, ‘I’ve been waiting for this for 30 years.’ So I’ll never will build another park that won’t be all-inclusive. “

There were free snow cones for the kids, and lots of bubbles.

There are more than 30 parks in North Little Rock, to find out more about North Little Rock Parks and Recreation, visit them online at NLR.AR.gov.