NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – 10 weeks ago, an EF3 tornado ripped through parts of our state, destroying homes, and leaving many Arkansans forever changed from the devastation.

For one North Little Rock woman, Carla Covington, the aftermath seems to be getting worse week by week.

“I get mad, I get sad,” Covington said. “I have a lot of emotions over it.”

Covington’s home in Indian Hills of North Little Rock faced significant damage from the tornado, including her roof. The roof is covered in tarp currently, to protect the inside of the home. Covington said problems with that tarp, however, have led to water damage in the inside of her home, coming from rain.

Two parts of the ceiling in her home are leaking from the water damage. Covington said she has had to have a crew come three times so far to re-paint as a result.

“The water’s coming through again, which is going to cause more mold,” Covington said Friday, as she showed the KARK 4 News crew her situation.

Covington emphasized that the issue is not just Mother Nature. She said Indian Hills Property Owner’s Association and RPM Management have allowed her home to fall by the wayside, noting specifically that the roof is their responsibility, in addition to the tarp that needed to be replaced.

The tarp, as of Friday morning, had slits and cuts in it. Covington said because it needed to be replaced, it would flap open and allow rain inside.

Covington said she has called Indian Hills POA and RPM Management over and over, yet she has not gotten anywhere with her concerns. She also spoke in a POA meeting during public comment, but she ran out of time to mention everything she has faced.

On Friday, following another round of rainfall overnight since the tornado, Covington decided to buy a tarp herself and hire a crew to replace what was on her roof.

She hopes this will protect from any future damage associated with the predicted rainfall this weekend. She added that she paid hundreds of dollars out of pocket to do so.

“No words is all I can say,” she said. “No words.”

Meantime, Covington and her grandson have had to find a new place to stay since their home is not livable. Over the last two months, the two have gone from hotels, to family member’s homes, to living out of her car.

We reached out to RPM Management and Indian Hills POA for response to these problems.

Frederick Gentry with RPM provided the following statement:

“The day of the tornado RPM Management jumped into action on five properties that we manage that were directly impacted by the devasting tornado. The actions taken were removing trees and debris from buildings, dealing with utilities, and hiring contractors to tarp rooftops and walls. These efforts continued in the weeks after the storm. All of the affected properties were condos and have property owner association that we assist with managing. RPM has been in constant contact with insurance adjusters for each property and are getting closer to resolution so that renovations can begin. We empathize with owners who have been affected and try to assist in any way that we can.”

Covington said if she does not see action taken by this weekend from either group, she will be hiring an attorney. She plans to start first with Attorney General Tim Griffin.