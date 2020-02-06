North Little Rock kicks off its census campaign

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- The census is still a couple of months away, but the City of North Little Rock is kicking off its campaign.

“Count Me In” and “Cuenta Conmigo” are the slogans they will rally behind.

The city is encouraging businesses to help rally the public.

They have 200 yard signs and Shotgun Dan’s and Little Caesars will even add stickers to their boxes to help promote the census.

Mayor Joe Smith stresses how funding is connected to the count.

“If we’re going to provide services for 75,000 people, then we need to be paid to provide services for 75,000, not 65,” says Mayor Smith.

Other initiatives will include faith-based organizations, neighborhood outreach, seniors and the Hispanic and international population of the city.