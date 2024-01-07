NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The William F. Laman Public Library in North Little Rock will be hosting Little Rock Zoo Family Night Thursday Jan. 11 from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m.

At an event in December, keepers from the zoo brought critters like Reba the possum, Doodlebug the tortoise and Annabelle the tarantula for a STEAM Explorers program.

This week they’ll be back with creatures boasting rare and fascinating adaptations for an evening of learning and fun.

To learn more about the programs offered at the library, visit them online at NLRLibrary.org.