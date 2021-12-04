North Little Rock, Little Rock church and community leaders meet for breakfast and leadership conference

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Pastors from both sides of the Arkansas River joined with community leaders for fellowship and to talk about how best to address the causes of violence.

The prayer breakfast was hosted by Another Chance Church in North Little Rock.

The goal of the leadership conference is to put ideas into action to stop violence in the Little Rock and North Little Rock communities. The senior pastor of Another Chance Church says more preachers are needed on the streets to engage with young and old people.

“Growing up you wouldn’t listen to your parents, but you’d listen to someone else say exactly the same thing,” Reverend Eric Crowder-Jones of Another Chance Church said. “I believe that we should be more proactive in the lives of young people.”

The police chiefs of both cities were also at the event, along with the county judge and other community leaders.