North Little Rock man dies after being found with gunshot wounds on Little Rock porch

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- Little Rock police are investigating after finding a man lying on a porch who later died while responding to a report of gunfire on Tuesday evening.

Officers were called to the the 4600 block of West 31st Street just after 10 p.m., and when they arrived they found 24-year-old Braylon Parks of North Little Rock lying on a porch with a gunshot wound.

Emergency crews arrived at the scene and Parks was transported to a nearby hospital where he later died from the injuries.

A homeowner told police that Parks was knocking on his door after shots were heard and that Parks had an injury to his head.

The investigation is ongoing.

