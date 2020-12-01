North Little Rock man killed by leaf blower machine

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- Leaf vacuum crews in North Little Rock are back on their routes Monday, just two days after one of their co-workers was killed on the job.

“We have no reason to believe it was anything other than a tragic work accident,” said Danny Bradley, North Little Rock Chief of Staff.

Over the Thanksgiving weekend, a routine leaf pick-up service turned into a tragedy when Jerry Thompson was struck and killed.

Thompson worked for a temp agency that was contracted by the city for the leaf removal service.

“I’m waiting on the police investigation to find out, as best as they can determine exactly what happened,” said Bradley.

Danny Bradley the Chief of Staff for the city of North Little Rock said Thompson was working with a crew picking up leaves on Cyprus and M Street on Saturday when he was killed.

“The equipment is two pieces, it’s a truck with a driver and also with a large vacuum that’s on a trailer behind the truck,” said Bradley, “He was one of the operators on the outside, that was operating the vacuum and picking up the leaves.”

The leaf removal service is run by the city every year and it’s been happening for at least a decade.

Bradley said this is the first time anyone has been killed or seriously injured on the job.

“We have reiterated with them the need to be alert and not get lax in the safety precautions,” said Bradley.

Bradley said the city is waiting for North Little Rock Police to complete their investigation before the city reevaluated the safety protocol.